Insurance cover for mental illnesses: SC seeks response from govt, Irdai

Supreme Court issued notice on a plea which said insurance companies were not providing insurance for mental illness and the latter was not doing anything to make them comply. (File Photo) Supreme Court issued notice on a plea which said insurance companies were not providing insurance for mental illness and the latter was not doing anything to make them comply. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (Irdai) on a plea which said insurance companies were not providing insurance for mental illness and the latter was not doing anything to make them comply.

A bench of Justices RF Nariman, Navin Sinha and BR Gavai sought responses on the plea by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal who contended that Section 21 (4) of Mental Health Act 2017 provided for inclusion of mental illness in insurance policies but has never been followed.

He blamed this on Irdai’s failure to regulate insurance companies to implement section 21 (4) of Mental Health Act 2017 and said this is creating lot of hardships to mentally ill persons.

