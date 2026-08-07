Government seeks greater transparency into Instagram’s algorithm, asks Meta to comply with local laws

The government has sought a detailed look into how algorithms deployed by Meta-owned platforms like Instagram and Facebook work, and a meeting has been scheduled for Friday, where a technical team from the company will make a presentation on how its algorithms work. (Source: Pexels)

The government has sought greater transparency from Meta on how algorithms deployed by Instagram and Facebook determine the reach and visibility of content, while pressing the US technology company to step up cooperation with Indian law enforcement agencies on child sexual abuse material and online fraud, The Indian Express has learnt.

The issues were discussed during a second consecutive meeting on Thursday chaired by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with a contingent of Meta’s policy and regulatory officials, including Joel Kaplan, the company’s global affairs chief, and Neil Potts, vice president of public policy at the company.

The meeting is understood to have largely focused on algorithms of platforms like Instagram and Facebook, pushing the company to increase its cooperation with Indian law enforcement agencies, particularly on issues of child sexual abuse material and fraudulent content, and a broad assessment of Meta’s compliance with local laws.