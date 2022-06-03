Inox Wind raises over Rs 400 cr by issuing equity shares, convertible warrants

June 3, 2022 5:29:20 pm
Inox Wind on Friday said it has raised over Rs 400 crore by issuing equity shares and convertible warrants.
In a regulatory filing, Inox Wind said it has completed the allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants worth Rs 402.50 crore on June 2, at an issue price of Rs 126 and Rs 132, respectively.
In April, the wind energy firm had informed that its board approved a proposal to raise Rs 402.5 crore through preferential issue of equity shares and convertible warrants.
Inox Wind is among India’s leading wind energy solutions providers, servicing independent power producers (IPPs), utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors.
Best of Express Premium
The company has three manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-