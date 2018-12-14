Initiating discussions can’t be termed as a ‘destruction’ of an institution: Arun Jaitley on RBI

Under fire for the surprise resignation of Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel, senior Union ministers went on an offensive on Thursday, decrying RBI policies as “unreasonable”. The counter was led by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley himself, who, while admitting that government has issues with the central bank on credit flow and liquidity, said government has began “discussions” with it to rectify the same.

“We are the sovereign, we are the most important stakeholders as far as the management of the economy is concerned,” Jaitley told an economic summit organised by the Times group here through a video link, adding it is because of these issues the “discussions” have been initiated with RBI. Referring to the banks under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework which prevents them routine lending activities and is another pain area for the government, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal, who had manned North Block when Jaitley was on medical leave, hit out at RBI for making “unreasonable” amendments to the framework.

“The PCA is akin to changing the ground rules halfway through a cricket match,” Goyal said, underlining that the decision was taken by RBI without a go ahead from its central board or government. In a series of tweets. Goyal later said, “One cannot have power without being responsible to use that power and accountable to the people of India. Institutions will always remain important for economic development of India. At the end of the day it is the public interest which is paramount.”

“There was never any intention that RBI’s capital should be transferred to Government. But their capital reserves are amongst the highest and are not being put to good use. It could possibly have been used to support the Banks just as was done in USA during the financial crisis,” he added.

Union Roads and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari also hit out at the government critics, asserting government has not “destroyed” RBI but added there is a need for it to support the economic policies of government, arguing RBI is part and parcel of government that runs the nation.

Jaitley quoted from a letter by Jawaharlal Nehru to the then RBI Governor Rama Rau, saying the first Prime Minister wanted economic policies to be conducted by government and RBI policies must be in tandem with government. The issue led to Rau leaving the office in protest. Jaitley said initiating discussions on an issue cannot be termed as a “destruction” of an institution. Jaitley also listed out past instances, saying Congress Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had asked RBI governors to resign, and so did BJP leader Yashwant Sinha with then Governor RN Malhotra, while P Chidambaram was not on talking terms with the then Governor.