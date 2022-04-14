Infosys Q4 net at `5,686 cr

Infosys on Wednesday missed estimates for headline numbers for the March quarter. However, the company offered an encouraging revenue growth guidance for FY23 of 13-15 per cent in constant currency terms.

The software giant posted net profits for Q4FY22 of Rs 5,686 crore. Revenues for the quarter rose to Rs 32,276 crore.

Meanwhile, as per a Reuters report, Infosys said it would move its business out Russia and pursue alternate options.