Infosys Q4 net at `5,686 cr

Wednesday, April 13, 2022
The software giant posted net profits for Q4FY22 of Rs 5,686 crore. Revenues for the quarter rose to Rs 32,276 crore.

Written by Shubhra Tandon | New Delhi |
April 14, 2022 4:00:24 am
Infosys, narayan murthy, vladimir putin, India Russia Relation, India Russia Defence Relations, India Russia ties, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsMeanwhile, as per a Reuters report, Infosys said it would move its business out Russia and pursue alternate options.

Infosys on Wednesday missed estimates for headline numbers for the March quarter. However, the company offered an encouraging revenue growth guidance for FY23 of 13-15 per cent in constant currency terms.

