Infosys Q4 net at `5,686 cr

Written by Shubhra Tandon | New Delhi |
April 14, 2022 4:00:24 am
Infosys on Wednesday missed estimates for headline numbers for the March quarter. However, the company offered an encouraging revenue growth guidance for FY23 of 13-15 per cent in constant currency terms.
The software giant posted net profits for Q4FY22 of Rs 5,686 crore. Revenues for the quarter rose to Rs 32,276 crore.
Meanwhile, as per a Reuters report, Infosys said it would move its business out Russia and pursue alternate options.
