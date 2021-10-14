Infosys Q2 profit rises on strong biz momentum

Infosys on Wednesday beat Street estimates on all fronts in its July-September earnings, posting a net profit of Rs 5,421 crore, up 4.3 per cent on a sequential basis.

The company also raised its full year revenue guidance to 16.5-17.5 per cent from 14-16 per cent projected earlier, amid continued strong business momentum. It, however, retained operating margin guidance at 22-24 per cent.

For FY22, the Infosys board cleared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share. “Our stellar performance and robust growth outlook continue to demonstrate our strategic focus and the strength of our digital offerings,” Salil Parekh, CEO and MD said.

As per PTI, Infosys also said its chief operating officer Pravin Rao will retire in the third quarter and it will announce a new corporate structure soon. Meanwhile, according to a PTI report, Parekh said the income tax return filing portal developed by Infosys is seeing “steady progress”. “As of yesterday we had over 1.9 crore returns that have been filed … Today the income tax return Forms 1 to 7 are all functional.”