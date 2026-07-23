Infosys profit rises 12% in June quarter; Ashiss Kumar Dash named CEO designate

The IT major lowered the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance, revising the range to 1.5-3% amid continued global uncertainty and subdued discretionary spending.

Infosys Ltd reported a 12.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in net profit (attributable to owners) to Rs 7,769 crore for the first quarter ended June 2026, from Rs 6,921 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, profit declined 8.6% from the March quarter.

The board also announced the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Designate of the company. Dash is scheduled to succeed Salil Parekh as Managing Director (MD) and CEO on April 1, 2027, following the completion of Parekh’s second term.

The company reported a 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in revenue to Rs 48,211 crore in the June quarter from Rs 42,279 crore, led largely by the life sciences and financial services verticals. Geographically, the US and Europe grew 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively, on a constant-currency basis.