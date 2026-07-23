Infosys profit rises 12% in June quarter; Ashiss Kumar Dash named CEO designate

The IT major lowered the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance, revising the range to 1.5-3% amid continued global uncertainty and subdued discretionary spending

Written by: George Mathew
3 min readJul 23, 2026 08:04 PM IST
The IT major lowered the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance, revising the range to 1.5-3% amid continued global uncertainty and subdued discretionary spending.The IT major lowered the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance, revising the range to 1.5-3% amid continued global uncertainty and subdued discretionary spending.
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Infosys Ltd reported a 12.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in net profit (attributable to owners) to Rs 7,769 crore for the first quarter ended June 2026, from Rs 6,921 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, profit declined 8.6% from the March quarter.

The board also announced the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Designate of the company. Dash is scheduled to succeed Salil Parekh as Managing Director (MD) and CEO on April 1, 2027, following the completion of Parekh’s second term.

The company reported a 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in revenue to Rs 48,211 crore in the June quarter from Rs 42,279 crore, led largely by the life sciences and financial services verticals. Geographically, the US and Europe grew 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively, on a constant-currency basis.

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The IT major lowered the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance, revising the range to 1.5-3% amid continued global uncertainty and subdued discretionary spending.

Dash to take over from Parekh in April 2027

Dash, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, is currently the global head of a diverse business portfolio comprising multiple industry verticals. His appointment, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, is for a period of five years, the company said.

Having spent over three decades with Infosys, Dash has held senior leadership roles spanning customer-facing businesses, delivery, and global operations across multiple geographies. He also leads the sustainability business across the company.

“He has consistently delivered strong business performance, helped clients navigate complex business and technology transformations, and built high-performing global teams,” the company said. The board said Dash’s strategic and commercial acumen, along with his technology delivery experience, positions him to lead Infosys through its next phase of AI-led transformation.

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“Technology is entering a new era, with AI fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate and create value. Infosys begins this next phase from a position of enormous strength — with a clearly articulated AI strategy, exceptional talent, deep client relationships, and values that have earned the trust of customers globally,” Dash said.

AI momentum translating into revenue: Parekh

Underscoring the AI opportunity, Infosys said its enterprise AI offerings are gaining traction, with momentum now rapidly converting into revenue and market share gains.

“Strong large deal wins, powered by Infosys Topaz, reinforce client confidence in our ability to be the strategic partner of choice for AI transformation driving tangible business value,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. He added that through strategic partnerships established with all leading AI companies, they are bringing the power of the innovation ecosystem to help clients accelerate operational productivity and unlock growth opportunities.

Parekh said the company remains committed to reskilling the employee base across levels and this sustained focus has positioned Infosys as a frontier organization with deep expertise accelerating AI journeys for some of the largest enterprises across the world.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

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