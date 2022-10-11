scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Infosys President Ravi Kumar S resigns ahead of Q2 results

Starting his career as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center, he joined Infosys in 2002 and was appointed as its president in 2016.

ravi kumarIn his role as president, Ravi Kumar S led the Infosys Global Services Organisation across all industry segments. (Photo: Ravi Kumar S/ @imravikumars/ Twitter)

IT services major Infosys on Tuesday said its president Ravi Kumar S has resigned from his post.

The company did not give any reason for the move which comes just days ahead of its second quarter earnings announcement.

“The board of directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar S for his contributions to the company,” Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

In his role as president, Ravi Kumar S led the Infosys Global Services Organisation across all industry segments.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...Premium
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...Premium
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’

He led the services lines and specialised digital sales across consulting, technology, infrastructure, engineering and process verticals.

Starting his career as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center, he joined Infosys in 2002 and was appointed as its president in 2016.

In 2017, he was named as the Deputy COO and was widely tipped to be the company’s COO, but Infosys later did away with the post of the COO after the retirement of incumbent UB Pravin Rao.

Advertisement

According to the 2021-22 annual report of Infosys, Kumar was the third highest-paid senior executive of the company after CEO Salil Parekh and former COO UB Pravin Rao.

Shares of Infosys, which is to announce its second-quarter earnings on October 13, ended 2.65 per cent lower at Rs 1,423.90 apiece on the BSE.

The company board at its meeting on October 13 will also to consider a share buyback.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 09:50:21 pm
Next Story

Karnataka makes Ola, Uber autorickshaws illegal from tomorrow

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement