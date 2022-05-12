‘Informal pressure from RBI’: Days after launch, Coinbase axed UPI services

Global cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase disabled its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services after “informal pressure” from the Reserve Bank of India, the Nasdaq-listed company’s co-founder and chief executive Brian Armstrong said in an earnings call. He alleged that despite the March 2020 Supreme Court order overturning the RBI directive to banks that prohibited them from dealing with virual currencies, many “elements in the government”, including the RBI, are not positively inclined on it.

“So a few days after launching, we ended up disabling UPI (Unified Payments Interface) because of an informal pressure from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is kind of the Treasury equivalent there,” Armstrong said in an earnings call for the first quarter of 2022 on Tuesday. He said that India is a “unique” market in that the Supreme Court has ruled that cryptocurrencies can not be banned. However, “there are elements in the government there, including at the Reserve Bank of India who don’t seem to be as positive on it,” Armstrong said.

Coinbase has earlier pointed out that India is “a key element” in its global expansion plans and that it is keen on ramping up investments in India, alongside plans to hire as many as 1,000 people in India this year. In April, the National Payments Corporation of India, which manages UPI, issued a statement saying that it was not aware of any cryptocurrency exchange using the UPI payments instrument. While the NPCI did not name Coinbase specifically, the statement had come just hours after Coinbase announced its trading services in the country enabled by UPI payments support. Soon after NPCI’s statement, Coinbase halted trading via UPI, which was later also followed by CoinSwitch Kuber.

During the investors’ call, Armstrong said, “It’s been called a shadow ban in the press. They’re applying soft pressure behind the scenes to try to disable some of these payments which might be going through UPI”. Trading in cryptocurrencies is not illegal in India after a favourable judgement by the Supreme Court. in 2020. The country recently imposed a 30 per cent tax on cryptocurrency gains with an additional TDS tax of 1% on all trading transactions. Despite that, the RBI has continued to maintain that virtual digital assets like cryptocurrencies need more scrutiny.

In April 2018, the RBI, through a circular, prohibited all banks from dealing with virtual currencies effectively, cutting off the money supply of platforms facilitating access to these digital assets. The circular was challenged by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in the SC, and in March 2020, the court overturned the ban paving the way for start-ups to operate exchanges and trading platforms.

In the 180-page judgement issued by a three-judge bench led by Justice Rohinton F Nariman, the court set aside the RBI circular on grounds of “proportionality”. It pointed out that the 2019 bill had not become law, the position as on date was that virtual currencies (VCs) were not banned. “…but the trading in VCs and the functioning of VC exchanges are sent to comatose by the impugned Circular by disconnecting their lifeline namely, the interface with the regular banking sector,” it said. “What is worse is that this has been done (i) despite RBI not finding anything wrong about the way in which these exchanges function and (ii) despite the fact that VCs are not banned”. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court order, cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms started mushrooming across the country. This was despite several large banks and financial technology players not allowing the use of their infrastructure to such platforms.

However, according to Armstrong, Coinbase has a “concern” that the RBI might be “in violation of the Supreme Court ruling which would be interesting to find out if it were to go there”. “But I think our preference is really just to work with them and focus on relaunching,” he said. NPCI and RBI did not respond to requests for comment until publication.

“There (are) a number of paths that we have to relaunch with other payment methods (in India). My hope is that we will be back in India in relatively short order, along with a number of other countries where we’re pursuing international expansion,” he added.