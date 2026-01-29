Inflation in FY27 likely to be higher than FY26, but not a concern: Economic Survey 2026

Risks from currency fluctuations, surge in metal prices and global uncertainties warrant ongoing monitoring and adaptive policy responses

Written by: Hitesh Vyas
3 min readJan 29, 2026 02:18 PM IST
Inflation eased further to 0.3 per cent in October 2025—the lowest reading in the current CPI (2012=100) series.Inflation eased further to 0.3 per cent in October 2025—the lowest reading in the current CPI (2012=100) series. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Domestic inflation is likely to be higher in FY27 compared to FY26 but it is unlikely to be a concern, the Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled in Parliament on Thursday said.

In its December 2025 monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its inflation estimate for FY26 from 2.6 per cent to 2 per cent, owing to a good kharif harvest and healthy rabi sowing. It has also projected headline inflation for Q1 and Q2 of FY27 at 3.9 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected an inflation rate of 2.8 per cent in FY26 and 4 per cent in FY27.

“India’s inflation rate – headline and core excluding precious metals – will likely be higher in FY27 than in FY26. However, we believe it is unlikely to be a concern,” the Survey stated.

Over the past four years, average retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has followed a clear downward trajectory, declining steadily from 6.7 per cent in the financial year (FY) 2022–23 to 1.7 per cent in 2025–26 (up to December).

Also Read | India at an inflection point: How Budget 2026 can shape the next decade

The pace of disinflation was particularly pronounced in the current year, given that inflation was at 4.6 per cent in 2024–25. In fact, April-December 2025 marked the lowest average inflation rate in the current CPI series. This moderation enabled the RBI to reduce the repo rate by 125 basis points (bps) in 2025 to 5.25 per cent.

Inflation eased further to 0.3 per cent in October 2025—the lowest reading in the current CPI (2012=100) series. This disinflation was driven primarily by the food items, reflecting favourable weather conditions and higher production that boosted supply.

In contrast, core inflation—which excludes volatile components such as food and fuel—remained relatively stable and has shown a modest uptick during this period, rising from 3.8 per cent in October 2024 to 4.62 per cent in December 2025.

Story continues below this ad

“The apparent divergence between headline and core inflation creates an impression of sticky core inflation, suggesting that underlying price pressures are firming even as headline inflation softens,” the Survey noted.

The average reading of core inflation indeed shows an increase from 3.5 per cent in FY25 to about 4.3 per cent in FY26 (or a rise from 3.19 per cent in April 2024 to 4.62 per cent in December 2025), indicating persistence in non-food, non-fuel inflation.

“Looking ahead, the outlook remains favourable, with projections of inflation staying within target ranges, supported by strong agricultural output, stable global commodity prices, and continued policy vigilance,” the Survey observed.

However, risks from currency fluctuations, base metal price surges and global uncertainties persist, warranting ongoing monitoring and adaptive policy responses, it added.

Story continues below this ad

The government has mandated the RBI to target inflation at 4 per cent in the medium term in a band of 2-6 per cent.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran is the current Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Government of India. (Express Photo)
Economic Survey sees FY27 GDP growth at 6.8-7.2% in ‘year of adjustment’
ajit pawar live updates
Ajit Pawar cremated in Baramati with full state honours
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Arvind Swamy partially paralysed
Arvind Swamy reveals he was partially paralysed, in immense pain for 18 months, chose not to have surgery
heavy snowfall himachal pradesh
‘River of snow’ flows through village in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba; video stuns internet
To mark her retirement, Noopur cut a cake brought by her colleagues
Watch: This Air India crew member’s final announcement after 35 years is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Samson
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
memory
The photographic memory myth: Doctors weigh in on the viral '5-object' hack
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
The photographic memory myth: Doctors weigh in on the viral '5-object' hack
memory
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘River of snow’ flows through village in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba; video stuns internet
heavy snowfall himachal pradesh
Watch: This Air India crew member’s final announcement after 35 years is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings
To mark her retirement, Noopur cut a cake brought by her colleagues
'The best President of all time': Nicki Minaj calls herself Donald Trump's 'number one' fan, sparks online backlash
In a separate post, Minaj shared a TikTok video praising Donald Trump
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Air India Express pilot retires
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement