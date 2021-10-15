‘Inexcusable’ to cut supply: Centre to gencos importing coal as blackouts rise

The Power Ministry has called out thermal power plants using imported coal that have stopped operations due to high international coal prices, saying that it is “inexcusable” for a generator to not offer power as per power purchase agreements (PPAs). Most plants fueled by imported coal have stopped operations as a sharp hike in global coal prices has made supply of power at contracted rates unviable.

This is further contributing to the problem of low coal stock at thermal power plants using domestic coal which has led to plant outages and forced states to buy power on exchanges with some states having to impose rolling blackouts.

“Not stocking fuel stocks or not giving availability on any pretext is inexcusable. Such conduct on the part of a seller should be immediately responded to by the procurer sternly by using all possible contractual and other available legal interventions at the level of state government,” Power Secretary Alok Kumar said in a meeting on October 7, according to minutes of the meeting reviewed by The Indian Express.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Tata Power, Essar Energy, Adani Power and the Central Electricity Authority (CERC) besides representatives of the Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Punjab governments. States facing power shortages have been forced to purchase power on exchanges at rates far higher than contracted in PPAs with the average market clearing price on the day ahead market at the India Energy Exchange hitting Rs 13.87 per unit on October 14 up from Rs 3.05 per unit a month ago.

All operators of thermal power plants using imported coal cited issues of high global prices and inability to transfer the cost of higher coal to the procurers under existing PPAs.

Tata Power said none of its units at the 4,000-MW Mundra power station had been operational since September 18 as supplying at rates agreed under existing PPAs would would lead to under-recoveries of Rs 2.5 per unit (kilowatt-hour), which is higher than losses of fixed costs at Rs 0.90 per unit. The Gujarat government has since, however, agreed to accept supply from the Mundra plants at Rs 4.5 per unit which is higher than mentioned in the PPA, according to state officials.

Essar Gujarat, which operates a 1,200-MW plant, and Adani Mundra, which operates a 4,650-MW plant, both running on imported coal, too cited issues of inability to pass on the rise in cost of imported coal. The price of Indonesian coal has jumped from about $60 per tonne in March to over $200 per tonne due to a coal shortage in China.