Industry and services sectors see 20%-plus credit offtake growth

Credit to industry emerged as one of the key drivers of the expansion, growing 20% year-on-year as of July 31, compared with just 6.5% during the corresponding period of the previous year. (File Photo)

Bank credit growth accelerated sharply across major sectors as of July 2026, with non-food bank credit expanding 19.1% year-on-year to Rs 219.60 lakh crore, nearly doubling from the 9.9% growth recorded during the corresponding period a year ago, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday. Industry and services sectors, which showed over 20% growth in credit offtake, led the surge.

Credit to industry emerged as one of the key drivers of the expansion, growing 20% year-on-year as of July 31, compared with just 6.5% during the corresponding period of the previous year.

While the large industry segment showed a 17.7% growth in credit offtake to Rs 32.28 lakh crore, compared with 1.6% a year ago, the medium segment reported a growth of 30.5% to Rs 4.79 lakh crore, against 15% last year. The micro and small segment registered 22.6% growth to Rs 10.92 lakh crore, compared with 20.9% a year ago, according to RBI data.