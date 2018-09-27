Industrial workers’ strike continues in Chennai, govt steps in for negotiations

Even after the Madras High Court order directing the Sriperumbudur police in Chennai not to allow trade union activities and demonstrations by the workers of India Yamaha Motor within 200 meters of the company premises, over 700 workers continued their strike on Wednesday. When the police tried to remove them from the compound, they sought management intervention and climbed atop electric posts and towers in the compound.

The protest, started six days ago inside the company, caught public attention after more companies in the industrial corridor joined the protest including Royal Enfield, auto component suppliers HoneyWell and Myong Shin Automotive India. According to strikers, nearly 3,000 workers are supporting the strike and many continued their protest on Wednesday even as there was a negotiation meeting called by the state labour department between employees and the management.

There were no formal statements from the companies on the strike.

