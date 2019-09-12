Industrial production growth up 4.3% in July, retail inflation touches 3.21%

The industrial production growth, which declined to a four-month low of 2 per cent in June, grew 4.3 per cent in July, according to government data released on Thursday. Factory output, as measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 6.5 per cent in July 2018.

The manufacturing sector grew at 4.2 per cent in July as compared to 7 per cent a year ago. A similar slowdown was noticed in the power generation sector, where growth slipped to 4.8 per cent in July as compared to 6.6 per cent a year ago. The only solace was in the mining sector, which grew at 4.9 per cent in July as against 3.4 per cent in the corresponding month of the last fiscal.

Meanwhile, retail inflation inched up to 3.21 per cent in August as compared to 3.15 per cent in July.

(With PTI inputs)