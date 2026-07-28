Industrial growth rises to 7.3% in June, highest in 23 months

June saw the manufacturing sector post a robust growth of 7.8%, up from 5.2% in May and 2.4% in the same month last year. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/File)

India’s industrial output increased by 7.3% in June – the most in almost two years – on the back of a favourable base amid what economists say was a “broad-based acceleration in growth”, data released Tuesday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed.

In May, industrial growth as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was 5%. In June 2025, it was 2.2%. The last time IIP growth was higher was in July 2024, when it came in at 7.8%.

June saw the manufacturing sector post a robust growth of 7.8%, up from 5.2% in May and 2.4% in the same month last year. As the sector makes up three-fourth of the entire IIP, its performance is the driving force behind the entire industry’s growth.