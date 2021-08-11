Individuals with over Rs 100-crore income drops in FY21

The number of individuals disclosing a gross total income of more than Rs 100 crore (one billion rupees) in a year in his/her return of income filed with the Income Tax Department during 2018-19 stood at 77, Sitharaman said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The number of billionaires in India came down to 136 in 2020-21 from 141 in 2019-20, based on the gross total income declared in the income tax return, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Parliament on Tuesday.

“As per the information available with Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), there is no legislative or administrative definition of the term billionaire under direct taxes. Wealth tax has been abolished with effect from 01.04.2016 and, therefore, CBDT does not any more capture information about complete wealth of an individual taxpayer,” she said.

Sharing official poverty numbers, the finance minister said that as per the poverty estimates following the extant Tendulkar Committee methodology, the number of persons living below the poverty line in India was estimated as 27 crore (21.9 per cent) in 2011-12.

Replying to another question, the finance minister said the price situation is constantly monitored by the government and appropriate measures are taken to maintain price stability.

The government has taken several steps to control inflation, including supply augmentation measures to address the demand-supply mismatches of food commodities, such as lowering of import duties on edible oils, among others, she said.