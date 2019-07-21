Individual lending growth doubles in four years since March 2015

Lending to individuals has been the largest contributor to the growth in debt with the aggregate debt of individuals more than doubling in the past four years.

Advertising

Total individual lending has registered a 22.0 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in the past four years. “Total outstanding balance has increased from Rs 23.7 lakh crore in March 2015 to Rs 52.6 lakh crore in March 2019. While for the same time period from March 2015 to March 2019, commercial lending has expanded from Rs 38.8 lakh crore to Rs 64.1 lakh crore,” said a report from Transunion Cibil, a credit information company.

While individual loans (including consumer loan, business loan to individuals and other loans) led the credit offtake, lending to commercial entities (including MSME and corporate entities) rose by 13.4 per cent and government debt by 10.6 per cent.

Bank credit to the industry had fallen three years ago in the wake of huge non-performing assets in the corporate sector.

Advertising

“Banks started pushing retail individual loans to boost the credit growth. Personal, auto and home loans had witnessed a surge in the last two years as banks started focusing on recovery and resolution of bad assets in the corporate segment,” said an official of a nationalised bank.

According to Reserve Bank data, personal loan outstanding as of March 2019 amounted to Rs 22.2 lakh crore, a rise of 16.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Housing loan outstanding was Rs 11.6 lakh crore as of March 2019, registering a rise of 18.7 per cent. On the other hand, outstanding loans to industry were Rs 28.8 lakh crore, up 6.4 per cent from the same period of last year.

Cibil said state government lending has expanded much more rapidly than central government debt. Total central government debt has expanded at a rate of 9.2 per cent in the past four years. While for the same time period from March 2015 to March 2019, state government debt has expanded with a rapid growth of 13.8 per cent, debt increased from Rs 27.0 lakh crore to Rs 45.4 lakh crore.

“Total credit exposure stood at Rs 116.7 lakh crore as of March 2019 of which the corporate segment holds the largest share of 55 per cent and exposure of Rs 64.1 lakh crore,” Cibil report said. The remaining exposure of Rs 52.6 lakh crore belongs to individual lending, including consumer lending, business lending and other retail, agriculture and priority sector lending, it said.

It said Gujarat has emerged as the top ranking state, in terms of performance and credit growth potential for MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) corporate lending in India, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka and Delhi. MSME corporate entities are defined basis the aggregate credit exposure up to Rs 50 crore.

The market size of this category is Rs 17.6 lakh crore as of March 2019. Other states with high potential in MSME corporate lending are Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, Cibil said.

“Andhra Pradesh ranks highest in market growth in FY19, ranking improved significantly in market growth and Delinquency parameters between FY17 to FY19,” it said.

Haryana and Karnataka have got equal scores in MSME Ranking, but Haryana fared better in delinquency and score quality of consumers while Karnataka is positioned well in market size and market growth. The ranking of Haryana has improved significantly in the market growth parameter. Delhi ranks highest in low riskiness of MSMEs measured by better Cibil MSME rank of entities, Cibil said.