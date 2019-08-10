Individual insolvency to begin soon: IBBI Chairman

The Chairman of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Dr M S Sahoo Friday said that the board will soon commence “individual insolvency”, where insolvency resolution of personal guarantors to corporate debtors will be taken up initially.

“We are going to commence individual insolvency and start with the insolvency resolution of personal guarantors to corporate debtors. It is difficult to give a timeline, but it will happen very soon,” he said at an event on “Financial Distress, Bankruptcy and Corporate Finance” held at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

He said that individuals have been divided into three categories for this purpose. “One category, which is smaller in number and already in business, is personal guarantors to corporate debtors. We want to start with that category first, their resolution and their bankruptcy. The second category is the proprietorship and the partnership firms, and the third category is the rest of the individuals,” said Sahoo.

“This law is voluntary law. Even in the corporate insolvency resolution, nothing is identified by the state side. It is a debtor or a creditor who comes and starts the process. This is a market mechanism. The government and IBBI are there to ensure that the process moves. The entire code is voluntary, more so in the case of individual solvency. So there is no effort to identify which people will come here under this,” he said. Under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), 2,162 corporate debtors have been admitted, till June 2019. Most of them are in manufacturing, real-estate, construction and retail sectors. Of these, 174 have been closed on appeal or review or settled, while 101 have been withdrawn, 475 have ended in liquidation and 120 have ended in approval of resolution plans.