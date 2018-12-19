Indigo announces fares starting from Rs 1799 for new routes

Budget carrier Indigo has announced flight fares starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,799 for new routes from Kannur to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hubli. The new routes will start from January 25 next year.

Advertising

This is Indigo’s 67th domestic destination. Last month, the airlines added Bhopal and Jabalpur to its destinations, according to the Livemint. In January, the airlines will also start a direct flight between Pune and Prayagraj (earlier Allahabad) under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

Earlier this week, the low-cost carrier also announced a four-day New Year sale across international networks, offering all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 3299. The offer ended on December 16.

IndiGo has said that it has become the first domestic airline to have 200 aircraft in its fleet. Four new aircraft have joined the fleet, including two Airbus A320 ceo (VT-IKA and VT-IKB) and two A320 neo (VT IZK AND VT-IZI), taking the fleet count to 200 and number of deliveries to 226, IndiGo said in an internal communication.

The Gurgaon-based no-frills carrier, which enjoys over 40 per cent of the total domestic traffic, had inducted the 100th aircraft on December 24, 2015.

(Inputs from PTI)