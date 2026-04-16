India’s trade deficit eases marginally to $21 billion in March amid West Asia crisis; goods exports up by 1% in FY26

“In March 2026, when one of the key sea routes was disrupted due to the West Asia conflict, engineering goods exports recorded a marginal growth of 1.1%. During this period, total engineering exports stood at $10.94 billion as compared to $10.82 billion in March 2025,” Chadha said.

The goods trade deficit in March eased marginally to $20.67 billion compared to $21.69 billion during March last year, driven by a sharp decline in imports of petroleum products as well as exports of rice, gems & jewellery and electronic goods to the West Asia region, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed.

While India’s goods exports in March slipped by 7.4% to $38.92 billion compared to $42.05 billion in March last year, imports declined 6.9% to $59.59 compared to $63.74 billion, data showed.

“The key reason for the impact on trade is the West Asia crisis. Exports to the West Asia region slipped by 57.95% and imports by 51.64%. Our monthly exports to the West Asia region were about $6 billion, which has come down to $3.5 billion. Due to the crisis, April could also be a tough month, but our export industry is quick to adapt,” Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said.