India’s Russian fossil fuel imports at record high of €6.4 billion in October amid elevated prices

India’s fossil fuel imports from Russia touched a record high of 6.4 billion euros in October, helping Moscow to generate the most revenue from its fossil fuel sales in nearly four years amid elevated energy prices globally due to the West Asia war, as per an analysis by Europe-based think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

China — the biggest buyer of Russian energy — also made its highest monthly purchase of Russian fossil fuels since January 2022 in October. India is the second-largest buyer of Russian hydrocarbons, primarily crude oil, and Moscow has been New Delhi’s largest source of crude for about four years now.

“India was the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in October 2026, importing a total of EUR 6.4 bn of Russian hydrocarbons, its highest monthly total in data going back to January 2022. Crude oil constituted 91% of India’s purchases, totalling EUR 5.8 bn. Coal (EUR 333 mn) and oil products (EUR 232 mn) constituted the remainder of its monthly Russian imports,” CREA said Thursday.

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India’s oil imports from Russia really took off after the Ukraine war broke out. With much of the West shunning Russian crude following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow started offering discounts on its oil to willing buyers. Indian refiners were quick to avail the opportunity, leading to Russia—earlier a peripheral supplier of oil to India—emerging as India’s biggest source of crude, displacing the traditional West Asian suppliers.

India’s imports of Russian crude rose 10% sequentially in October, as per the think tank. “Russian crude imports rose at all three of India’s largest importing refineries: Vadinar (up 12% month-on-month), Jamnagar (up 22%), and Paradip (up 28%). This increase has once again made the Jamnagar refinery the biggest importer of seaborne Russian crude,” CREA said. Vadinar refinery belongs to Nayara Energy, which is co-promoted by Russia’s Rosneft, while the Jamnagar refinery is owned by Reliance Industries. Paradip refinery belongs to Indian Oil Corporation.

“In October 2026, China remained the world’s largest importer of Russian fossil fuels, and both China (EUR 10.7 bn) and India (EUR 6.4 bn) made their highest monthly purchases in data going back to January 2022. The EU (European Union) remained the third-largest importer, ahead of Turkiye,” the think tank said.

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The rise in revenues for Russia outpaced the growth in its hydrocarbon export volumes, primarily due to elevated energy prices due to geopolitical conflicts — the West Asia war and the Russia-Ukraine war. In October, the average price of Russia’s flagship crude Urals rose by 13% month-on-month to $101.7 per barrel, the highest monthly average since at least October 2021. The energy crisis due to the West Asia war has delivered a substantial boost to Russia’s fossil fuel export earnings.CREA estimates that, in the six months since the US–Israel strikes on Iran began, higher oil and gas prices have increased Russia’s seaborne export revenues by $35.9 bn.

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“In October 2026, Russia’s fossil fuel export revenues increased 14% month-on-month to EUR 754 mn per day, the highest level since December 2022, while export volumes were broadly unchanged. Russia’s crude oil export revenues increased 19% month-on-month to EUR 449 mn per day in October 2026, the highest since June 2022, and volumes increased 6%. Pipeline crude oil export earnings were 6% higher than the previous month, and seaborne crude export revenues rose 23% to EUR 352 mn per day, the highest monthly level in data going back to January 2022,” CREA said.

According to the think tank, Russia’s fossil fuel exports remain highly concentrated, with China dominating purchases of coal and oil, Turkiye leading purchases of oil products, and the EU remaining the largest buyer of LNG and pipeline gas. This shows Moscow’s dependence on a narrow set of key customers given sweeping Western sanctions on Moscow’s energy exports.

Between February 2023 and October 2026, China bought 50% of Russia’s crude exports, followed by India at 37%, and the EU and Turkiye at 5% each. As for Russian coal, China was again the top buyer during this period, purchasing 37% of Moscow’s coal, followed by India with a 20% share, Turkiye at 14%, South Korea at 12%, and Vietnam at 4%. While India buys Russian oil, petroleum products, and coal, it doesn’t buy liquefied natural gas (LNG).