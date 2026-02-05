Reliance buys 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil

Reliance operates the ‌world's biggest refining complex.

By: Reuters
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 09:50 PM IST
oil tradeReliance has bought ‌Venezuelan crude for April delivery. (Credits: Unsplash)
Reliance Industries has bought 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil from trader Vitol, trade sources ‍said ⁠on Thursday, the first purchase by the company from the South American nation in ​nearly a year.

Trading houses ‌Vitol and Trafigura were granted US licences to market ​and sell millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil following the US military operation last month to capture President Nicolas Maduro, and a ‌subsequent supply agreement with interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

Reliance, which operates the ‌world’s biggest refining complex, has bought ‌Venezuelan crude for April delivery at a discount ‌of around $6.5-$7 ‍per ⁠barrel ​to ICE Brent, the trade sources said.

Reliance ⁠did not respond to ⁠a Reuters email seeking comment. Vitol said in an email ‌that it had no comment to offer.

 

