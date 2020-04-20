India’s new FDI norms discriminatory, set additional barriers: China

Firms in neighbouring countries will have to seek government approval before investing in Indian companies. Firms in neighbouring countries will have to seek government approval before investing in Indian companies.

The government’s decision to tighten foreign direct investment (FDI) norms for neighbouring countries wanting to invest in Indian companies has been met with criticism, with China saying it violates free trade and the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) principle of non-discrimination.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Monday said the new policy introducing “additional barriers” was also against the consensus arrived at the G20 grouping to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory and transparent environment for investment.

The government’s move on Saturday was seen as being aimed to curb “opportunistic” takeovers of Indian firms during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown.

According to amendments to India’s consolidated FDI Policy, 2017, while non-resident entities can continue to invest in India, except in prohibited sectors or activities, firms in neighbouring countries will have to seek approval.

“The additional barriers set by Indian side for investors from specific countries violate WTO’s principle of non-discrimination, and go against the general trend of liberalisation and facilitation of trade and investment,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement.

Recently China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) had raised its shareholding in Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) to over one per cent during the recent stock market slump. HDFC vice chairman and CEO Keki Mistry had said that PBoC had been an existing shareholder, owning 0.8 per cent in the firm as of March 2019.

According to a recent paper published by Brookings India, the total current and planned investment by China in India is at least $26 billion.

“Chinese companies have also invested in acquiring stakes in Indian companies, mostly in the pharmaceutical and the technology sectors, and participated in numerous funding rounds of Indian startups in the tech space. Another $15 billion approximately is pledged by Chinese companies in investment plans or in bids for major infrastructure projects that are as yet unapproved,” stated the paper, published on March 30.

Restrictions on investments by citizens of or entities incorporated in Pakistan continue in the amended notification. Here, government approval would be required for investments in sectors or activities other than defence, space, atomic energy and other prohibited sectors.

