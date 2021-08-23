India’s exposure to US securities jumps over $20 bn in 3 months

India’s holding of US government securities surged by more than $20 billion in just three months ended June to $220.2 billion amid rising foreign exchange reserves.

Compared to June last year, when most of the economic activities were ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, the exposure of India to the US Treasury securities jumped by nearly $40 billion.

Latest data from the US Treasury Department showed that India, with holding worth $220.2 billion at the end of June this year, is the 11th largest holder of these securities while Japan has the most exposure at little over $1.277 trillion.