India’s exports to FTA partners fall for third straight quarter: NITI Aayog data

Amid India’s aggressive push for global trade integration, the existing free trade agreements (FTA) are not translating to higher exports, as a Niti Aayog report on Monday showed that India’s exports to FTA partners contracted by 7% year-on-year during the October–December quarter of the last financial year. The exports to FTA partners had slipped by 9% during the first quarter of FY26 and 7% during the second quarter.

India’s trade performance with FTA countries assumes significance as New Delhi’s trade has deepened with preferential trading partners. The share of trade with FTA partners has increased significantly from 4.6% in 2006 to 28.8% in 2024, indicating a more than six-fold rise, the Niti Aayog Trade Watch Quarterly report showed.