India’s December services PMI expands to a 6-month high of 58.5

India’s services activity expanded to a six-month high in December, supported by the growth in new business and favourable market conditions, a survey showed.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from 56.4 in November to 58.5 in December, highlighting the strongest rate of expansion since mid-2022.

The reading above 50 indicates an overall expansion in services activities and a print sub-50 shows an overall decline in activities.

The survey, compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to around 400 service sector companies, showed that more jobs were created in December and companies remained strongly upbeat towards the year ahead outlook for business activity.

“December saw a welcome expansion in Indian services activity, underscoring the resilience of demand as 2022 came to an end. As we head into 2023, companies signalled strong optimism towards the outlook for output,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director, S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Around 31 per cent of panellists forecast growth, while only 2 per cent anticipate a contraction,” De Lima said.

The finance and insurance segment recorded the quickest increase in output, whereas real estate and business services propped the rankings.

New business received by Indian services companies increased for the seventeenth month in a row in December. Moreover, the rate of expansion was sharp and the fastest since August.

Input costs at services companies rose further, with companies mentioning wage pressures and higher prices for energy, food and transportation, the survey said.

The overall rate of inflation quickened from November and was above its long-run average. By sector, input cost inflation was most acute in consumer services.

De Lima said inflation trends were mixed, as input prices rose at a faster pace and the upturn in charges moderated. On the expense front, services firms reported pressure from energy, food, staff and transportation costs.

“Although easing from November, the rate of output charge inflation remained elevated as several companies felt the need to transfer escalating costs through to clients,” De Lima said.

As a result of a further increase in business expenses, firms lifted their own selling prices at the end of the year. The rate of charge inflation eased from November, but remained solid and historically elevated.

In December, the country’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from 55.7 in November to 57.8 in December, pointing to a robust improvement in the health of the sector that was the best seen since October 2020.

The S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index rose from 56.7 in November to 59.4 in December – the quickest rate of growth since January 2012, the survey showed.