Indian stocks and rupee fall on global selloff, further escalation in West Asia

The Indian stock and currency markets opened weaker on Monday, following other big global markets, as further escalation in the situation in West Asia raised crude oil prices and led to investors being cautious.

The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) Nifty 50 index was down 186.95 points or 0.8% at 23,177.80 at around 10:15 AM. The BSE’s Sensex index was down 0.8% at 73,668.21. The Indian rupee fell to 95.32, having made its biggest single-day advance in two months of 0.9% to 94.94 on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India had announced measures to boost foreign inflow.

However, the timelines for when the RBI’s new frameworks are implemented is still awaited. Significant foreign inflow is expected into the Indian markets after these measures are implemented.