Indian stocks further gains, rupee slips 11 paise to 70.60 vs USD in early trade

Indian bourses furthered gains in early trade on Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty adding 157 points and 53 points, respectively, on sustained buying mainly in stocks of finance, metal and capital goods sectors.

Advertising

The BSE barometer Sensex opened positively at 36,544.86 and further consolidated its gains to trade at 36,599.69, climbing 157.15 points, or 0.49 per cent, over the previous close. It had gained nearly 379 points to close at 36,442 on Tuesday.

The 30-share index gained nearly 575 points in the last two trading sessions.

The NSE gauge Nifty opened at 11,024.85 and rose to 11,040.85, gaining 53.40 points, or 0.49 per cent. The 50-scrip index had jumped 124 points to close at 10,987.

Advertising

On BSE, ICICI Bank, SBI, Vedanta were leading the gainers’ chart.”The buoyancy in the market sentiment is clearly evident from last few sessions, where mid and small caps have come to the fore and started to outperform. The market breadth has also improved on the back of the market participants sensing the possibility of the incumbent government retaining power, which naturally provides policy stability,” Devang Mehta, Head – Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management, said.

However, Asian bourses remained in tight ranges on Wednesday as investors awaited fresh cues from US-China trade talks and weighed weaker Wall Street sentiment.

On the other hand, the rupee depreciated 11 paise to 70.60 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

Forex dealers said, strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the domestic currency.

However, fresh foreign fund inflows, easing crude prices and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

The rupee opened weak at 70.60 at the interbank forex market down 11 paise over its last close. The local currency however pared the initial loss and was trading at70.55.

The rupee Tuesday had strengthened by 43 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar.

Foreign investors put in Rs 751.92 crore on a net basis in capital markets Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.76 per cent to USD 65.36 per barrel.

Advertising

Indian bourses furthered gains in early trade Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty adding 157 points and 53 points, respectively, on sustained buying mainly in stocks of finance, metal and capital goods sectors.