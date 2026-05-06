Sensex, Nifty open flat as Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Indian shares opened higher Wednesday, with BSE Sensex soaring 0.53% to 77,424.36 while NSE Nifty 50 rising 0.58% to 24,171 in early trade.
This surge was aided by a fall in oil prices after US President Donald Trump’s indication of a possible peace deal with Iran in near future.
At 7.55 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,290 points, as of 7.55 am IST, suggesting a 1% rise in Nifty 50 over Tuesday’s close of 24,032.80.
Brent crude oil price dropped to $108 per barrel from about $115 earlier this week, after Trump’s announcement to pause “Project Freedom”, an effort to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz out of the Gulf, citing “great progress” in talks with Iran.