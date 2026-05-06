Sensex, Nifty open flat as Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’

At 7.55 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,290 points, as of 7.55 am IST, suggesting a 1% rise in Nifty 50 over Tuesday's close of 24,032.80. (File Photo)

Indian shares opened higher Wednesday, with BSE Sensex soaring 0.53% to 77,424.36 while NSE Nifty 50 rising 0.58% to 24,171 in early trade.

This surge was aided by a fall in oil prices after US President Donald Trump’s indication of a possible peace deal with Iran in near future.

At 7.55 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,290 points, as of 7.55 am IST, suggesting a 1% rise in Nifty 50 over Tuesday’s close of 24,032.80.

Brent crude oil price dropped to $108 per barrel from about $115 earlier this week, after Trump’s announcement to pause “Project Freedom”, an ⁠effort ​to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz out of the Gulf, citing “great progress” in talks with Iran.