Indian stock markets open lower: Sensex, Nifty fall over 1% as global oil prices surge

At 8.11 am, GIFT Nifty futures traded at 24,119.50 points, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open below Wednesday's close of 24,177.65.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 09:34 AM IST
sensex, niftyAt 8.11 am, GIFT Nifty futures traded at 24,119.50 points, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open below Wednesday's close of 24,177.65. (File Photo)
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India’s stock benchmarks on Thursday opened lower than Wednesday’s close ad a surge in oil prices weighed on market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex dipped 1.17% to 76,578.87 while NSE’s Nifty 50 also plummeted 1.16% to 23,898.70 at 9.23 am.

At 8.11 am, GIFT Nifty futures traded at 24,119.50 points, indicating that Nifty 50 would open below Wednesday’s close of 24,177.65.

Brent crude spiked to $120 per barrel after US President ⁠Donald ​Trump discussed with oil companies measures to mitigate the impact of the extended blockade at Iran’s ports, raising fears of stretching the supply disruption.

Sjyrocketting oil prices increase inflation ​risks ​for India, the world’s third-largest importer of oil, ⁠as well as put pressure on the economic growth and corporate earnings.

 

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