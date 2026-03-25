Indian stock markets gain again as crude prices remain below $100/barrel

Crude prices could further decline if the truce between the two nations is prolonged.

The Indian stock markets gained another 1%, rallying for the second straight session, as the US kept its ceasefire on Iranian energy infrastructure. Crude oil prices remained below the $100 a barrel mark, providing a big boost to the markets.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index was at 23,282.30 points, up 369.90 points or 1.6% at around xx AM. The BSE Sensex was also up 1.6% at 75,286.46 points. All of the National Stock Exchange’s sectoral indices have seen strong gains early in the session, while the volatility indicator India VIX has further declined slightly. The Indian rupee opened just below 94 against the dollar but has so far held above the crucial level.