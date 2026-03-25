Indian stock markets gain again as crude prices remain below $100/barrel

The Indian stock markets gained another 1%, rallying for the second straight session, as the US kept its ceasefire on Iranian energy infrastructure. Crude oil prices remained below the $100 a barrel mark, providing a big boost to the markets.
The benchmark Nifty 50 index was at 23,282.30 points, up 369.90 points or 1.6% at around xx AM. The BSE Sensex was also up 1.6% at 75,286.46 points. All of the National Stock Exchange’s sectoral indices have seen strong gains early in the session, while the volatility indicator India VIX has further declined slightly. The Indian rupee opened just below 94 against the dollar but has so far held above the crucial level.
The markets remain on edge as conflicting reports emerge from West Asia, with Iran denying reports of potential peace talks with the US. The New York Times had earlier reported that the US had sent Iran a 15-point proposal to Iran through Pakistan, aimed at ending the war. However, any agreement to end the war would require major concessions favouring Iran, reports said.
Crude prices could further decline if the truce between the two nations is prolonged. The current disruption to oil supplies marks the largest shock in decades when measured as a share of global supply, CNBC reported Goldman Sachs as saying on a call with media. Crude is currently traded with a significant geopolitical premium due to the uncertainty in West Asia, and the high prices do not reflect a shift in the base-case outlook, the global firm said.
However, investors remain on edge as the war in West Asia has continued despite the US’s temporary truce. Iran launched air strikes targeting US military bases in neighbouring nations despite the US’s claims that Iran wanted a truce. The US also approved an additional 1,000 troops to be deployed in the region.
Stock markets around the world were mixed after the initial optimism. The US markets ended lower overnight as investors remained cautious. European markets ended flat to slightly higher. Asian stock markets have rallied as much as 3% earlier in the day.