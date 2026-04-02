Indian stock markets fall 2% as Trump drives up threats on Iran

The Indian benchmark stock indices continued their topsy-turvy journey, falling 2% early on Thursday after gaining over 1% in the previous session as comments by US President Donald Trump again escalated fears of the war in West Asia intensifying. Crude oil prices were back above $105 per barrel.

Both the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 index and the BSE’s Sensex index were down around 1.9% at around 9:50 AM. All sectoral indices of the NSE were deep in the red, with pharmaceuticals and healthcare losing over 3% and being the worst hit. These sectors, usually categorised as defensive and relatively stable during uncertainty, have fallen by around 8% since the war in West Asia began, compared with an 11-12% fall in the benchmark indices.