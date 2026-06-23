Share market opens flat; Rupee falls 11 paise against US dollar in early trade

The Nifty and Sensex have ⁠gained 4.1% and 4.4%, respectively, ⁠over the past seven sessions, aided by lower oil prices and a moderation in foreign outflows following ⁠government and central ‌bank measures to support the rupee.

Share markets opened flat on Tuesday in the absence of fresh triggers after gains in six out of seven sessions, as sentiment ⁠remained ​constructive over the cooling of Middle East tensions.

As of 9.15 am, Nifty 50 dropped 0.13 per cent to 24,071.30, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.01 per cent ​to ​77,086.05.

The rupee fell 11 paise to hit 94.74 against the US dollar in early trade.

At 7.50 am, the GIFT Nifty futures traded at 24,130.5, predicting that the Nifty 50 would open near Monday’s close of 24,102.9.

The Asian markets plummeted 1.2 per cent, after an 8.2 per cent spike in ⁠the previous ​seven sessions.

The Nifty and Sensex gained 4.1% and 4.4%, respectively, ⁠over the seven previous sessions, riding on lower oil prices and ⁠government and central ‌bank measures to support the rupee.