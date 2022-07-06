Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 12K laid off

For most of 2021, investors were cutting big cheques to Indian startups — with deals sometimes even happening over WhatsApp messages — thereby propelling over 40 startups to become unicorns, firms valued at over $1 billion.

However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, the US Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, and rising inflation has meant that capital has become hard to come by. As a funding winter sets in on India’s startup ecosystem, its biggest chilling effect has been on their employees across sectors, including some of the country’s most storied companies like Byju’s, Unacademy, Ola, Blinkit and Meesho. So far, in 2022, more than 12,000 people, including employees and contractual workers, have been laid off by startups as they look to conserve cash and cut runaway costs.

In April, The Indian Express had reported that the country’s startups had handed pink slips to more than 5,000 people, meaning that that number has swelled to more than double in just two months since then.

The 2022 layoffs story has been primarily led by edtech startups, which reaped benefits of the Covid-induced lockdowns, but have now been impacted by the opening up of physical education institutions this year.

The world’s most valuable edtech startup, Byju’s, is said to have laid off as many as 2,500 people from across its businesses — including employees from its sales team and WhiteHat Jr. and Toppr, two startups it had acquired in multi-million dollar deals in the last two years. Its closest rival Unacademy officially maintains to have laid off around 600 employees, primarily from its test preparation business, while impacted employees peg the number to be around 1,000. Vedantu has fired 624 employees across two lay off rounds, and Invact Metaversity, co-founded by Twitter India’s former head Manish Maheshwari, is learnt to have handed pink slips to 20 staffers. FrontRow, which offers online learning classes conducted by actors, stand-up comedians etc has fired 145 employees.

Vedantu co-founder Vamsi Krishna, while announcing the layoffs at the firm earlier this year, said “currently, the external environment is tough.” , on the cues of geopolitical tensions, “impending recession fears”, and a massive correction in stocks globally, including in India, which will make capital “scarce” for upcoming quarters. For at least three smaller edtech firms, the funding freeze has meant that they have had to shut down operations completely. Lido Learning had shut down earlier this year, laying off close to 700 employees, followed by Udayy and Crejo.Fun, which collectively had to let go of 270 employees while shutting down.

“Recently, given the market conditions we’ve prioritised increasing efficiencies across the business both through higher automation and focussing on profitable channels… To ensure that we achieve that goal over the next decades and that we have over 24 months of runway to keep iterating and improving on our core business we had to take a few difficult prioritisation decisions over the past few weeks. This included letting go of ~30% of our team, primarily in sales,” a spokesperson for FrontRow said.

In the first quarter of 2022, Indian startups collectively raised close to $12 billion, compared to $7.5 billion in the second quarter, a quarter-on-quarter decline of 37 per cent, data compiled by startup portal Entrackr showed.

“Startups are beginning to re-focus on unit metric, value-creation and thus starting to question cost structures. Accordingly, each hire will have to contribute to the startups existence and merits. This will be a phase of right-sizing and cost-controls,” said Lohit Bhatia, president of the Indian staffing Federation (ISF), a Delhi-based labour advocacy group. “Many tech employees during this period will return to traditional economy companies, i.e. services, products, captives from where they left for the new opportunities at startups. We expect the tough phase to remain for nearly 6 months while stability might take up to 12 months.”

People at startups in the e-commerce sector have also been impacted in 2022. Ola has laid off more than 2,000 employees and workers as its plans to launch a quick delivery business failed to take off. Consequently, the firm is learnt to have shut down its used car marketplace Ola Cars and quick commerce platform Ola Dash. Facebook-backed Meesho has laid off 150 employees from its grocery business while platform Blinkit has laid off 500 contractual workers.

Business-to-business e-commerce major Udaan is said to have laid off close to 200 employees. “We have taken various steps to enhance efficiency, refine our cost structure and grow faster in our journey to achieve strong unit economics. However, the efficiency enhancement exercise has also resulted in certain redundancies in the system, with some roles no longer required,” a spokesperson for Udaan said. Similarly, social commerce startup CityMall has fired over 190 employees. “191 of our employees will be parting with us due to structural changes across functions at CityMall … After exploring multiple options, we’ve realised that there are certain roles within the company which had to be dissolved to align to our evolving business model and the current business environment,” a spokesperson for CityMall said in a statement.

Apart from that, used-car marketplace Cars24 has handed pink slips to close to 600 employees, health technology firm MFine is learnt to have let go of 500 employees and online gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) fired 100 people and shut down its Indonesia business. Short video platform Trell has fired 300 employees and gold loan startup Rupeek has laid off 200.

“With deep regret, we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with 10-15% of the employees. The subdued macro-economic environment has compelled us to re-calibrate our strategy, relook at our costs and make our organisation structure leaner, so as to support our sustenance and growth,” a spokesperson for Rupeek said in a statement. Queries sent to Byju’s, Invact Metaversity, Cars24, MFine, MPL, Ola, Crejo.Fun and Udayy remained unanswered until the time of going to press.

While the first half of 2022 has seen over 12,000 people’s employment being impacted, experts believe that number can more than double by the end of the year. “The downsizing at startups could go up to 25,000 by the time it settles…the days of exceptional hikes may be over for now,” Bhatia said.