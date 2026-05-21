Rupee jumps to 96.30 against US dollar; share markets open marginally higher

The Indian rupee is set to rise in early trade and is expected to open in 96.66-96.70 range, after having settled at 96.82 on Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: May 21, 2026 10:05 AM IST
rupee, sensex, niftyRupee settled at 96.82 during Wednesday's close.
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Indian stock markets opened higher on Thursday, amid a steep drop in oil prices over signals that the US and Iran may be nearing a deal to end the Middle East conflict.

The BSE Sensex rose ⁠0.55% to 75,732.42, while Nifty 50 saw a 0.72% increase to ​23,830.05 ​as of 9.15 am.

The Indian rupee jumped sharply by 0.54% in early trade to hit 96.30 against US dollar, after having settled at 96.82 during Wednesday’s close.

At 7.28 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,791.50, hinting at a higher opening for benchmark Nifty 50 than Wednesday’s close at 23,659.

Asian markets gained 2.7% after US President Donald Trump Wednesday said that negotiations with Iran were in their final stages.

INDIAN RUPEE OPENS UP 0.54% AT 96.30 PER U.S. DOLLAR; PREVIOUS CLOSE 96.82

 

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