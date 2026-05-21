Rupee jumps to 96.30 against US dollar; share markets open marginally higher

Indian stock markets opened higher on Thursday, amid a steep drop in oil prices over signals that the US and Iran may be nearing a deal to end the Middle East conflict.

The BSE Sensex rose ⁠0.55% to 75,732.42, while Nifty 50 saw a 0.72% increase to ​23,830.05 ​as of 9.15 am.

The Indian rupee jumped sharply by 0.54% in early trade to hit 96.30 against US dollar, after having settled at 96.82 during Wednesday’s close.

At 7.28 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,791.50, hinting at a higher opening for benchmark Nifty 50 than Wednesday’s close at 23,659.

Asian markets gained 2.7% after US President Donald Trump Wednesday said that negotiations with Iran were in their final stages.