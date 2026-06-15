Nifty, Sensex jump 1.5% as US-Iran peace deal cools oil prices

The countries will sign a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland on Friday, said Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country served as a mediator in ⁠the ​negotiations.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readJun 15, 2026 09:32 AM IST
Mumbai stock exchangeGIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,983.5 as of 7:38 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open about 1.5% above Friday's close of 23,622.90.
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Share markets opened higher on Monday, following a global rally, as the oil prices fell after US and Iran reached an initial deal to end the war and resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

At 9:15 am, Nifty 50 surged 1.53% to 23,984.85, while the BSE Sensex rose 1.59% to 76,725.27.

The countries are set to sign a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland on Friday.

At 7.38, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,983.5 as of 7:38 a.m. IST, hinting that the Nifty 50 would open about 1.5% above Friday’s close of 23,622.90.

Other Asian markets soared 2.4%, while Brent crude price dropped 4.1% to $84 per barrel — lowest since March.

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