Nifty, Sensex jump 1.5% as US-Iran peace deal cools oil prices

GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,983.5 as of 7:38 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open about 1.5% above Friday's close of 23,622.90.

Share markets opened higher on Monday, following a global rally, as the oil prices fell after US and Iran reached an initial deal to end the war and resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

At 9:15 am, Nifty 50 surged 1.53% to 23,984.85, while the BSE Sensex rose 1.59% to 76,725.27.

The countries are set to sign a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland on Friday.

At 7.38, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,983.5 as of 7:38 a.m. IST, hinting that the Nifty 50 would open about 1.5% above Friday’s close of 23,622.90.

Other Asian markets soared 2.4%, while Brent crude price dropped 4.1% to $84 per barrel — lowest since March.