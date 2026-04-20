Sensex falls 0.06%, Nifty 50 down by 0.13% as Iran ceasefire uncertainty offsets earnings optimism

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Indian markets showed little signs of change in early trade on Monday, as a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East offset the upbeat earnings from private banks during the weekend.
The Nifty 50 plummeted 0.13% to 24,322.25, and the BSE Sensex dropped 0.06% to stand at 78,443.36, at 09.18 am.
Thirteen of the 16 major sectors dipped with the broader small-caps going down by 0.3%, while mid-caps traded flat.
Heavyweight financials added 0.1% with a 1% rise in ICICI Bank following higher-than-expected profit in the March quarter.
The price of Brent crude rose to $97 a barrel with minimum transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, even as the traders were hopeful for a resolution to the war.