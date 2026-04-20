Sensex falls 0.06%, Nifty 50 down by 0.13% as Iran ceasefire uncertainty offsets earnings optimism

Rising for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 63.57 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 82,634.48. (Express Photo/File)

Indian markets showed little signs of change in early trade on Monday, as a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East offset ⁠the upbeat ​earnings from private banks during the weekend.

The Nifty 50 plummeted 0.13% to 24,322.25, ​and the ​BSE Sensex dropped 0.06% ⁠to stand at 78,443.36, at 09.18 am.

Thirteen ‌of the 16 major sectors dipped with the broader small-caps going down by 0.3%, while mid-caps traded flat.

Heavyweight financials added 0.1% with a 1% ⁠rise in ICICI Bank following higher-than-expected profit ⁠in ‌the March quarter.

The price of Brent crude ‌rose to $97 ​a ​barrel with minimum transit of ​ships through the Strait of Hormuz, even as the traders were hopeful for a resolution to the war.