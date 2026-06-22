Indian markets open higher; Rupee falls 9 paise, now at 94.42 against US dollar

The rupee weakened by 9 paise to 94.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, as markets monitored developments in US-Iran talks despite softer crude prices lending support to emerging market currencies.

Indian stock markets opened higher on Monday after progress in US-Iran talks in negotiations. The Nifty 50 climbed 0.5 per cent to 24,129, while the Sensex gained 0.51 per cent to 77,190.36.

All 16 major sectoral indices opened higher. Small-cap and mid-cap stocks also advanced by 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Rupee falls 9 paise to 94.42 against US dollar in early trade on Monday amid ongoing talks between the US and Iran in Switzerland.

Last week, Rupee gained 0.8 per cent to close at 94.32 against the US dollar. It touched a multi-month high of 94.18 and has now risen for six straight sessions after recovering from its record low of nearly 97 last month.