11 Indian seafarers died since West Asia war, 139 crew stuck in Strait of Hormuz: Official

3 min readNew DelhiOct 8, 2026 08:07 PM IST
A total of 11 Indian seafarers have died since the start of the West Asia crisis, said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Secretary Vijay Kumar on Monday.
The official also said that 139 seafarers are still stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, a global maritime chokepoint, which was impacted after the US-Israel and Iran conflict.
“There have been a total of four attacks on Indian flagged vessels and 74 incidents involving foreign flagged vessels, where Indian crew was onboard. Unfortunately there have been 11 confirmed casualties and 4,292 Indian seafarers have been repatriated safely,” said Kumar during a press conference on the 3rd edition of Sagar Manthan — The Great Oceans Dialogue.
He further said the ministry has developed a system to track every seafarer working in the critical areas. “We are in constant touch with these seafarers and their families,” said the secretary.
The system provides real-time information on vessel position, crew strength, crew welfare, threat assessment, intended voyage, availability of food, fuel, and medicines etc. Currently, there are a total of two Indian flagged and six India bound ships in the strait of Hormuz.
Concerns over ‘targeting of commercial shipping’
Recently, after eleven Indian crew members were injured in an attack on a Panama-flagged vessel by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the incidents and expressed “deep concern” over the “targeting of commercial shipping”.
In the other incident, at least two foreign crew members were killed and some others, including an Indian, were injured after a Russian drone strike caused a fire on a Turkish-owned civilian cargo vessel in the Black Sea on Monday.
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“The targeting of traffic in international waterways is severely undermining global commerce and welfare of people across the world. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts,” the MEA said.
India second-largest supplier of seafarers
Indian seafarers have grown from 1.27 lakh to 3.23 lakh in 12 years, taking the country from fifth place in 2015 to world’s second-largest supplier of seafarers, with over 12% of the global workforce. Active women seafarers have risen from 1,599 in 2021 to 7,033 in 2025, supported by the Sagar Mein Samman initiative. Now, India aims to raise that share through Mission 20% by 2030.
At the briefing, Union Minister for MoPSW Sarbananda Sonowal said that a lot of orders for ships from foreign countries are being received. This helps Indian shipbuilders “earn credibility for practices such as quality production and stable capacity building”, he said.
Sonowal also said countries such as Belgium have expressed a “willingness to work together in green shipping,” which could provide an economic boost for the sector and potentially create jobs over time. He also held bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and Bhutan, to advance port investment, green shipping and regional connectivity.
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“With Saudi Arabia, we are exploring investment in ports, shipbuilding and resilient supply chains. With Belgium, we are working towards a green shipping corridor and smarter ports. With Bhutan, we are opening the Brahmaputra as a gateway for our neighbour to reach global markets and building skills for its youth,” said Sonowal.