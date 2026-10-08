11 Indian seafarers died since West Asia war, 139 crew stuck in Strait of Hormuz: Official

The official also said that 139 seafarers are still stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, a global maritime chokepoint, which was impacted after the US-Israel and Iran conflict. (File Photo/ Representational)

A total of 11 Indian seafarers have died since the start of the West Asia crisis, said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Secretary Vijay Kumar on Monday.

The official also said that 139 seafarers are still stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, a global maritime chokepoint, which was impacted after the US-Israel and Iran conflict.

“There have been a total of four attacks on Indian flagged vessels and 74 incidents involving foreign flagged vessels, where Indian crew was onboard. Unfortunately there have been 11 confirmed casualties and 4,292 Indian seafarers have been repatriated safely,” said Kumar during a press conference on the 3rd edition of Sagar Manthan — The Great Oceans Dialogue.