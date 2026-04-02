Rupee jumps to 93.53 vs dollar after RBI steps to curb speculative trades

The central bank has ⁠stepped up measures to curb arbitrage flows and speculative bets ‌that have been pressuring the Indian Rupee.

The Rupee (INR) surged in early Thursday trade after the Reserve Bank of India’s latest steps to rein in speculation led market participants to expect a wave of onshore dollar selling as positions are unwound. In initial trade, the rupee strengthened to 93.53 against the US dollar, marking a 1.4% gain from its closing level on Monday, reported news agency Reuters.

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The central bank has ramped up its efforts to contain arbitrage activity and speculative trades that have been weighing on the currency. These moves come as it navigates concerns around India’s current account, alongside ongoing weakness in capital flows, the agency report said.