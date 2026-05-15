Rupee hits all-time low, settles at 95.86 against US dollar

In the last six trading sessions, it has weakened nearly 2 per cent as fears around the Iran war pushed crude oil prices higher.(File Photo)

The Indian rupee closed at a record low of 95.86 against the US dollar Friday after slipping past the 96/dollar mark as higher crude oil prices and inflation concerns weighed on the currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.86 and fell to an all-time low of 96.14, down 50 paise from the previous close. The USD/INR pair later settled at 95.86 (provisional), down 22 paise from Thursday’s close, with traders pointing to likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.

The rupee has registered over 6 per cent losses this year. In the last six trading sessions, it has weakened nearly 2 per cent as fears around the Iran war pushed crude oil prices higher.