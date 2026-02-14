Indian Railways’ reform push: Focus on cleaner coaches, higher freight loading

This entails the cleaning of all coaches including general class, toilets, basin as well as garbage collection at 1-2 hour intervals.

Written by: Dheeraj Mishra
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 09:48 PM IST
Indian Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, cleanliness, freight loading,An AI-based analysis of the on-board cleaning pictures will carried out at the Railway Board control room. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

With a focus on ensuring cleanliness in trains and ensuring higher freight loading, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Saturday announced two major reforms.  He said a total of 80 trains have been identified to implement the on-board service reforms in the first phase. “This year 52 reforms will be announced in the Indian Railways. The on-board service reforms will be implemented in the next six months in the 80 trains across the Railways zones,” he said. “After that the reforms will be implemented in another 80 trains on long routes,” he added.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“In the next three years, all the trains will be equipped with the new clean train reforms. The objective is to prioritise a clean and hygienic travel experience. It is necessary to establish clear responsibility and accountability for deployed service providers. A long-term contract will be given (for this purpose),” said Vaishnaw while announcing the policy.

The Railways aims to engage professional service provider with a proven track record as well as 12th and ITI pass supervisors to leverage technology for real-time monitoring, feedback and performance management. It will also integrate the linen and on-board cleaning, which is currently carried out by different parties.

This entails the cleaning of all coaches including general class, toilets, basin as well as garbage collection at 1-2 hour intervals. This will also require the staff to attend to minor repairs and ensure water supply in coaches. “The new reform will require additional expenditure from the Railways. The assessment is underway. However, passengers will not have to pay any additional amount for the cleanliness services,” said Vaishnaw.

Must Read | From Clean trains to Gati Shakti Cargo terminals: Railways reform plan 2026 targets on-board service and freight growth

An AI-based analysis of the on-board cleaning pictures will carried out at the Railway Board control room.

The Railway Minister also announced extension of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) Policy 2022, which entails the establishment of freight terminals to increase train loadings and diversify the freight basket. As part of the reform push, apart from loading and unloading, material processing will also be carried out at the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT), Vaishnaw said.

“They can be called cargo plus semi-processing terminals. For instance, cement clinker will now be grinded at the GCT and transported in bagged or bulk loaded to the respective destination. Similarly, some foodgrains, which will be processed at the GCT and supplied further. Our target is to develop 500 more terminals in the next 5 years, in addition to the 124 terminals built under 2022 policy,” said Vaishnaw. The Railway Minister said this will increase train freight loadings by 300 million tonnes in three years. In FY25, the railways transported over 1,600 mt freight — the highest ever.

Story continues below this ad

The policy allows cargo-related facilities such as warehouses, processing units and aggregation centres to be developed on spare railway land. It also states that underutilised goods sheds can now be converted into GCTs, expanding freight-handling capacity with minimal fresh investment. The reform will enable the migration of existing private freight terminals and sidings into the GCT regime.

A long-term contract upto 50 years will be provided under the new policy and dispute resolution will be simplified with greater delegation of power to Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs).

Dheeraj Mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries: Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development. What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations. Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Bangladesh
'Bangladesh first': Tarique Rahman reveals how new BNP govt will handle relations with India
Hardik
Pakistan's spinners face their worst nightmare: Hardik Pandya
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Ranbir Kapoor on Dhurandhar
Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor says it's his 'bad luck' his films take years to make; calls Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 'his favourite'
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Nikhil Gupta
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
electrolyte
Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, 'especially before my period'
Nothing Store
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
India-Pakistan match: Neutral Colombo ready for cricket, some rain, but clarity on handshakes awaited 
Indian fans will hope the best XI will be able to take the field against the spin-heavy Pakistan in Colombo. (PTI Photo)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Why AI chatbots change their answers when you ask 'Are you sure?'
AI chatbots often revise their answers when challenged, a behaviour researchers call “sycophancy.”
India’s IT sector is adapting to generative AI without mass job losses, new study finds
Gen AI tools are boosting productivity across India’s IT sector, with new research showing jobs evolving rather than disappearing. (Image for representation: FreePik)
Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, 'especially before my period'
electrolyte
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement