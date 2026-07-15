Indian Railways launches beta version of new IRCTC website, can be accessed from 9 pm

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday launched the beta version of the new website of IRCTC. Officials said that the portal can be accessed from 9 pm.

The beta version is a trial release of the portal. Its early release will help to validate functionality and catch defects in the new website. Officials said that the fully functional new IRCTC portal will be available in a few weeks.

It can be accessed through the following link: https://www.irctc.co.in/eticket/. The link to the beta version is also provided on the existing website’s homepage.

The beta version is a trial release of the portal. (Special Arrangements) The beta version is a trial release of the portal. (Special Arrangements)

The IRCTC website had been under criticism from the public due to its slow speed, complex navigation and captcha requirements. This was pointed out by the students of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) in Jaipur during Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw’s visit.