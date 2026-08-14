Kalyan, Howrah among 103 heritage stations as Railways plans ‘Station Mahotsav’

The central railway leads the list with a maximum of 15 heritage stations, followed by 14 stations in Northern Railway and Southern Railway. (Express Photo)

In a step to showcase Indian Railways’ 173-year history, the Railway Board has decided to celebrate the founding anniversaries of 103 heritage stations across the country as “Station Mahotsav”. The events will be held between August and November and aim to honour the unique local history and culture of these British-era stations.

Of the 103 heritage stations, 72 date back to the 19th century (starting from 1854), while 31 stations were built in the 20th century (up to 1930s). Indian Railways currently has roughly 8000 stations and halts across the country.

Among the oldest stations are Kalyan in Maharashtra and Howrah in West Bengal, both of which date back to 1854. These are followed by Bally and Bardhaman in West Bengal, built in 1855, and Khopoli in Maharashtra and Serampore in West Bengal, both started in 1856. The other oldest prominent stations include Chandannagar, established in 1857, along with Lonavala and Hoogly, both started in 1858. The Old Delhi Railway station was established in 1867.