Kalyan, Howrah among 103 heritage stations as Railways plans ‘Station Mahotsav’

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 12:49 PM IST
In a step to showcase Indian Railways’ 173-year history, the Railway Board has decided to celebrate the founding anniversaries of 103 heritage stations across the country as “Station Mahotsav”. The events will be held between August and November and aim to honour the unique local history and culture of these British-era stations.
Of the 103 heritage stations, 72 date back to the 19th century (starting from 1854), while 31 stations were built in the 20th century (up to 1930s). Indian Railways currently has roughly 8000 stations and halts across the country.
Among the oldest stations are Kalyan in Maharashtra and Howrah in West Bengal, both of which date back to 1854. These are followed by Bally and Bardhaman in West Bengal, built in 1855, and Khopoli in Maharashtra and Serampore in West Bengal, both started in 1856. The other oldest prominent stations include Chandannagar, established in 1857, along with Lonavala and Hoogly, both started in 1858. The Old Delhi Railway station was established in 1867.
Indian Railways ran its first passenger train on April 16, 1853, between Bori Bunder (present-day Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and Tannah (now Thane).
The newest stations identified in the heritage list were established in 1930s like Thiruvannathapuram in Kerala, started on November 4, 1931; Malgudi (Arasalu) in Karnataka, established in 1934; Phulad and Khambli Ghat in Rajasthan, which started in 1936. The list also features stations from the late 1920s, such as Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab, established in 1927, and Lucknow Charbagh in Uttar Pradesh, which dates to 1926. Pune in Maharashtra and Kakori in Uttar Pradesh were established in 1925.
The Railway Board has issued a standardized program for station mahotsav that includes historical photo exhibition, vintage exhibits, unveiling of Virasat Smarika magazine, a short movie on heritage station, regional food festival, laser show, promotion of local art and handicraft etc.
The central railway leads the list with a maximum of 15 heritage stations, followed by 14 stations in Northern Railway and Southern Railway. The Eastern Railway has 13 heritage stations, while the Western Railway and Northeast Frontier Railway have 10 stations each. Other zones include the North Eastern Railway and South Western Railway with 6 stations, and the North Western Railway with 5 stations.
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Apart from these, South Coast Railway has 4 heritage stations, and the East Central Railway and North Central Railway have 2 stations each. South East Central Railway and South Central Railway are represented by a single station each.
Central Railway has a maximum of 14 oldest station of 19th century, followed by 12 stations in Eastern Railway, 10 stations in Northeast Frontier Railway, seven stations in Southern Railway, six stations in Northern Railway, Six stations in Western Railway, three stations each in South Coast, North Western and South Western Railway, and two stations in North Central Railway.