Railways switches to AI-enabled apps to address grievances & crowd management

AI system will identify the potential bottlenecks at station entry points and foot over bridges before they occur to ensure safe passenger flow.

Written by: Dheeraj Mishra
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 09:04 PM IST
AI railwayCentre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS)-- the technological arm of Indian Railways-- is also working to imbed AI into another bunch of 15 applications. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
Make us preferred source on Google

Railways has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into a bouquet of seven mobile applications, including grievance redressal system RailMadad, onboard housekeeping services Coach Mitra and RailOne app — which predicts confirmation percentage of waiting tickets – in its bid to provide efficient services to the passengers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS)– the technological arm of Indian Railways– is also working to imbed AI into another bunch of 15 applications to improve security, increase freight loading and for better operations of trains.

Among the other seven operationalised AI-embeded apps are Generation of Optimised and Automated Loco Links (GOAL), Coaching Crew Link Management System (CCLMS) and Track management system.

Coach Mitra, meanwhile, is operational in 74 trains.

“We recently implemented an AI system in the RailOne app. It gives much more accurate information in the percentage on chances of getting a waiting ticket confirmed. Similarly, AI is already working in RailMadad, the grievance redressal system of Railways. It classifies and prioritises the complaints based on urgency and type,” said G V L Satya Kumar, Managing Director, CRIS on the sidelines of AI India Summit 2026 in Bharat Mandapam.

“We have integrated Bhashini to convert voice in 12 languages to text. It also identifies the complaint trends and gauges the passenger sentiment for proactive action,” he said.

Kumar said that CRIS is also working on AI solutions for predicting railway traffic congestion and accelerating the road to rail shift of freight using GST data.

“We are trying to build a system where Railways would be able to decide which new commodity to add to its freight basket. With the help of GST data, we have been able to map the movement of commodities from specific locations. On the basis of it, we have created a total of 300 freight clusters. These are the potential freight areas where Railways can move in,” said Kumar.

Story continues below this ad

Another AI system in the pipeline is the development of an incident prediction model for the Railways assets using historical incidents and failure data. For the safe operation of trains, assets such as tracks, rails, locomotives, coaches, wagons and signalling systems have to function properly.

The AI system will predict in advance which assets need repair, moving away from the traditional maintenance practices that respond only after a failure.

CRIS is also working on the crowd management solution which will merge reserved ticketing data, unreserved ticketing data and train movement data to predict which specific platform of station will see higher crowds on hourly basis. The AI system will correlate ticket purchase timestamps with train schedules to visualise and map likely platform-specific footfall density.

It will also refine predictive models by accounting for festival logic, special events and specific weekend travel dynamics that deviate from standard patterns.

Story continues below this ad

Officials said that the AI system will also identify the potential bottlenecks at station entry points and foot over bridges before they occur to ensure safe passenger flow.

Dheeraj Mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries: Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development. What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations. Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman on impact of AI on jobs: 'A lot of current professions will go away, people will have to adapt'
Trump Board of Peace
Trump's Board of Peace: Why India took part in meeting as an 'observer'
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishab releases statement to hit back at Anoushka Shankar after she denied his claims of being her father Pandit Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishab Sharma fires back at Anoushka Shankar with proof as she denies he was father Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
AUS vs OMA
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
India have qualified for the Super Eights after winning all their matches in the group stage. (AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: Why India have to face fellow group-toppers in Super Eight | ICC's seeding rule explained
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Pax Silica
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
animals weather
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
Advertisement
Must Read
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
AUS vs OMA
T20 World Cup: Why India have to face fellow group-toppers in Super Eight | ICC's seeding rule explained
India have qualified for the Super Eights after winning all their matches in the group stage. (AP Photo)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
OpenAI data shows India among the most advanced ChatGPT users globally
According to OpenAI Signals, those aged 18–34 contribute ~80 per cent overall, driving education- and early-career-orientated use cases. (Express Image).
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
animals weather
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement