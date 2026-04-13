Indian markets crash: Sensex, Nifty drop about 2% as oil prices soar after US-Iran talks collapse

Airlines, oil refiners, paints, fertilisers and restaurants are the sectors that are expected to be the worst hit. (Reuters)

Indian share markets crashed on Monday as oil prices surged above $100 a barrel a day after US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad failed.

The Sensex plummeted 2.08% to ⁠75,937.16 while the Nifty 50 slid 1.92% to 23,589.60.

At 7.43 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,756.5, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open about 1.2% below Friday’s ⁠close ​of 24,050.60.

The benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, rose about 6% last week, delivering their best in over five years as investors remained hopeful of a possible end to the war after a fragile US-Iran ceasefire.

However, negotiations between ​the two ​countries ended in a ⁠stalemate after Iran rejected outrightly US’s terms. Following this, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy would start blockading the ‌Strait of Hormuz, intensifying geopolitical tensions and sending oil prices higher.