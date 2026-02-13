Indian IT stocks under fire: Nifty, Sensex set for low opening ahead of US inflation report

Indian stock benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex are set for a lower start as IT stocks are witnessing a crash amid AI disruption fears and looming US inflation data.

By: Reuters
2 min readFeb 13, 2026 08:23 AM IST
Dalal Street is bracing for a lower opening amid global IT stocks sell off.Dalal Street is bracing for a lower opening amid global IT stocks sell off (Representative image: Pixabay).
India’s stock benchmarks are poised to open lower on Friday, tracking a drop in Wall Street and Asian equities, with information technology shares likely to remain under pressure ahead of the U.S. inflation reading due later in the day.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,719.5 points, as of 7:38 a.m. IST, indicating the benchmark Nifty 50 will open below Thursday’s close of 25,807.2.

Domestic equities ⁠declined ​in the previous session with IT stocks sliding 5.5% to a 10-month low on concerns over artificial intelligence-linked disruption to the sector, while fading expectations of a near-term U.S. rate cut also weighed.

The IT sub-index is ​down 12.5% ​so far in 2026, nearly matching its ⁠full-year drop in 2025, and is set to remain under pressure on Friday as global tech stocks fall.

“The ‌sharp correction in the IT pack has temporarily put bulls on the backfoot,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking.

“Sentiment has weakened as traders react to heavy selling in IT stocks amid global volatility,” Mishra said.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell over 2% overnight ahead of U.S. inflation ⁠data that could ⁠influence the future path of rates. Stronger-than-expected January jobs data has already dented expectations of a near-term rate ⁠cut.

The U.S.-listed ‌shares of Infosys and Wipro shed 10% and ​5%, respectively, overnight.
Other Asian markets opened 0.5% ‌lower on the day. Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation accelerated to 2.75% in January, the maiden print under a revised data series ‌showed on Thursday, returning ​to the ​central bank’s ​target band for the first time in five months.

 

