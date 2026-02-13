Indian IT stocks under fire: Nifty, Sensex set for low opening ahead of US inflation report

Dalal Street is bracing for a lower opening amid global IT stocks sell off (Representative image: Pixabay).

India’s stock benchmarks are poised to open lower on Friday, tracking a drop in Wall Street and Asian equities, with information technology shares likely to remain under pressure ahead of the U.S. inflation reading due later in the day.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,719.5 points, as of 7:38 a.m. IST, indicating the benchmark Nifty 50 will open below Thursday’s close of 25,807.2.

Domestic equities ⁠declined ​in the previous session with IT stocks sliding 5.5% to a 10-month low on concerns over artificial intelligence-linked disruption to the sector, while fading expectations of a near-term U.S. rate cut also weighed.

The IT sub-index is ​down 12.5% ​so far in 2026, nearly matching its ⁠full-year drop in 2025, and is set to remain under pressure on Friday as global tech stocks fall.