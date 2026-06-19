Indian IT stocks fall as much as 8% after Accenture slashes revenue guidance

The Irish IT powerhouse cut its revenue guidance for the financial year ending August 2026 to between 3-4% from the previous forecast of 3-5% in constant currency terms. (Photo: Reuters)

The Indian IT sector felt the tremors, with domestic shares of Indian IT services players falling as much as 8% on Friday, after global technology giant Accenture slashed its revenue growth guidance for the financial year and flagged a weaker demand outlook during its Q3 earnings late on Thursday.

The Irish IT powerhouse cut its revenue guidance for the financial year ending August 2026 to between 3-4% from the previous forecast of 3-5% in constant currency terms. The company also flagged on its earnings call that client budgets remain lukewarm despite higher AI spending, and that demand for its consultancy services remains weak.

Forecasts from global IT majors such as Accenture paint a picture for the future earnings performances for Indian IT majors, who often depend on a similar pipeline of US- and Europe-based clients for a majority of their revenue. A weaker demand environment flagged by global IT majors would also mean weak earnings growth in the future for top Indian IT services players.