Indian food delivery firm Zomato’s co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns

India’s Zomato Ltd said on Friday its co-founder, Mohit Gupta, had resigned after about five years at the food aggregator.

Gupta is credited with building Zomato’s food delivery operations from scratch and was the segment’s chief executive before being elevated to co-founder in May 2020.

Gupta said in a letter to the company that he was stepping down to pursue “unknown adventures”.

His resignation follows that of the company’s deputy chief financial officer, Nitin Savara, who stepped down in August.

Zomato last week reported a narrow second-quarter loss, as volumes and value of its online orders rose.