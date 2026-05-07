Indian companies pledge to invest record $20.5 billion in US; pharma in focus

Indian companies have pledged a record $20.5 billion investment in the United States during a summit in Maryland, with pharmaceutical firms accounting for over $19.1 billion in planned manufacturing and R&D projects. (File Photo)
Indian companies have pledged to invest a record $20.5 billion in the United States, which includes $19.1 billion in pharmaceuticals, the US embassy said on Wednesday.
The commitments were made during an investment summit in Maryland, US.
According to the US embassy, the commitments span key sectors including pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and emerging technologies, and are expected to create thousands of jobs in both countries while expanding US production and joint innovation capacity.
The US embassy statement quoted Ambassador Sergio Gor saying, “I am proud to advance our goal to double US-India bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Through fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade, we’re attracting world-class investment to the United States and creating shared prosperity for both nations.”
It said that a significant share of the investment is driven by India’s pharmaceutical sector, with more than $19.1 billion in planned investments in US manufacturing, research and development, and new facilities.
Indian pharmaceutical companies announced plans to invest more than $19.1 billion in the US, anchored by Sun Pharmaceutical’s planned $11.75 billion acquisition of New Jersey-based Organon & Co. Participating companies include Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Biocon Group, Cipla Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Jubilant Group, Lupin Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, the statement said.
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These investments will support manufacturing and network expansions, new greenfield facilities, and increased research and development, helping expand the supply of essential medicines, address drug shortages, and strengthen the resilience of the US healthcare supply chain.
JSW Steel affirmed plans for commissioning $255 million in modernisation projects at its facilities in Ohio and Texas.
Manufacturing
Abhyuday Group (Ahmedabad) will invest over $900 million across five US sites, creating 1,500 American jobs. Jindal Pipe and Jindal Tubular USA (PR Jindal Group) will invest $87 million to expand in Texas and Mississippi, creating 140 jobs. Jivo Wellness (Delhi) will invest $15 million, creating 50 direct jobs and up to 150 indirect jobs. Polyhose Inc. will invest $2 million in Los Angeles to support the US shipbuilding industry.
Technology, AI, and digital infrastructure
Mumbai-based Sterlite Technologies Ltd will invest $100 million, creating up to 500 jobs and supporting AI and telecom infrastructure.
Techdome Solutions (Indore) will invest $7.5 million, creating 100 jobs.
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Kerala’s RoshAi will invest $5 million in Texas, creating 20 jobs. Chennai’s Atri AI will invest $2 million in Menlo Park, California. Kissflow will invest $2 million in Houston. SatoriXR will invest $1.5 million in Michigan, creating 25 jobs.
Energy, research & innovation
MagnoInnovation Lab (Kerala) will invest $2 million to establish US field operations and support energy sector applications. Indian Institute of Technology Madras Global Research Foundation will invest $4.5 million to establish a US research and collaboration hub in California, with plans for an additional East Coast.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More